  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'Sairat' star Rinku Rajguru's Hindi debut in web series 'Hundred'

'Sairat' star Rinku Rajguru's Hindi debut in web series 'Hundred'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Apr 2020 20:46:16 IST

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) "Sairat" actress Rinku Rajguru is set to enter the Hindi film industry with the digital web series "Hundred".

In the show, she will play a character named Netra Patil, and her role is said to have action as well as the comic strains.

" 'Hundred' is my first ever digital show and it's been a great experience working. This medium is on boom right now and is one of the major sources of entertainment for most of us in these trying times," Rinku said.

The Hotstar Specials show also stars Lara Dutta and Karan Wahi.

Talking about the show, Rinku said: "It is a pleasure to be a part of this digital world, especially a platform like Hotstar that has such wide reach. What drew me towards the character of Netra is that people will see a new side in each episode."

--IANS

sug/vnc

NewsShah Rukh Khan hints at an entertaining collaboration

Shah Rukh Khan hints at an entertaining collaboration

NewsCovid-19 effect: Joe Jonas turns a chef for wife Sophie Turner

Covid-19 effect: Joe Jonas turns a chef for wife Sophie Turner

NewsSharad makes sure to make first anniversary special for wife Ripci

Sharad makes sure to make first anniversary special for wife Ripci

NewsArjun Bijlani is extremely worried for his mom

Arjun Bijlani is extremely worried for his mom

NewsKaty Perry mourns the death of her pet Kitty Purry

Katy Perry mourns the death of her pet Kitty Purry

NewsTaylor Swift wows fans with emotional performance of 'Soon You'll Be Better'

Taylor Swift wows fans with emotional performance of 'Soon You'll Be Better'

Song LyricsTitle song of 'DIL DOSTI DANCE'

Title song of 'DIL DOSTI DANCE'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Rang Rang, Mere Rang Rang Mein'

Song Lyrics of 'Rang Rang, Mere Rang Rang Mein'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'In Cold Blood' from Extraction

Song Lyrics of 'In Cold Blood' from Extraction