'Sakhiyaan' singer Maninder shares fan moment with Yo Yo Honey Singh
By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Mar 2020 14:55:52 IST
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Popular Punjabi singer Maninder, who shot to fame with his song "Sakhiyaan", shared his fan moment with pop star-composer Yo Yo Honey Singh.
Maninder on Sunday took to his Instagram and uploaded a picture in which he can be seen hugging Honey Singh.
"Finally met Yo Yo @yyhsofficial bhaaji...bhaaji ne eko gal kahi "Dontstop" keep gud music up bro !!#fanmoment," he captioned the image, which was taken at Honey Singh's 37th birthday bash.
Honey Singh had a grand birthday affair in Delhi on Sunday. Artists like Jazzy B, Milind Gaba and Sukhe too attended Honey Singh's party.
