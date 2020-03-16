'Sakhiyaan' singer Maninder shares fan moment with Yo Yo Honey Singh

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Mar 2020 14:55:52 IST

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Popular Punjabi singer Maninder, who shot to fame with his song "Sakhiyaan", shared his fan moment with pop star-composer Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Maninder on Sunday took to his Instagram and uploaded a picture in which he can be seen hugging Honey Singh.

"Finally met Yo Yo @yyhsofficial bhaaji...bhaaji ne eko gal kahi "Dontstop" keep gud music up bro !!#fanmoment," he captioned the image, which was taken at Honey Singh's 37th birthday bash.

Honey Singh had a grand birthday affair in Delhi on Sunday. Artists like Jazzy B, Milind Gaba and Sukhe too attended Honey Singh's party.

--IANS

sim/bg

