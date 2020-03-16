'Sakhiyaan' singer Maninder shares fan moment with Yo Yo Honey Singh

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Popular Punjabi singer Maninder, who shot to fame with his song "Sakhiyaan", shared his fan moment with pop star-composer Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Maninder on Sunday took to his Instagram and uploaded a picture in which he can be seen hugging Honey Singh.

"Finally met Yo Yo @yyhsofficial bhaaji...bhaaji ne eko gal kahi "Dontstop" keep gud music up bro !!#fanmoment," he captioned the image, which was taken at Honey Singh's 37th birthday bash.

Honey Singh had a grand birthday affair in Delhi on Sunday. Artists like Jazzy B, Milind Gaba and Sukhe too attended Honey Singh's party.

