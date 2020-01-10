  1. Home
Salman Khan's upcoming film to release on Eid 2021

Salman Khan's upcoming film to release on Eid 2021 (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Jan 2020 14:41:07 IST

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Friday announced his next film "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali", which is slated for an Eid 2021 release.

Salman took to Twitter to make the announcement of the film, which will be directed by Farhad Samji.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and others roaring in their Fifties

"Announcing my next film...'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'... Story and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala... Directed by Farhad Samji... Eid 2021..." Salman wrote.

A tweet from the official account of Nadiadwala Grandson read: "@BeingSalmanKhan

& Sajid Nadiadwala come together for Eid 2021 with project Titled:

'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. To be directed by @farhad_samji."

Other details related to film are still under wraps.

Salman was recently seen as Chulbul Pandey in Prabhudheva's "Dabangg 3". The film is the third installment of the popular "Dabangg" franchise. It also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Sonakshi Sinha.

