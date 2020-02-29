Salman celebrates 30mn followers on Instagram with quirky video

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 29 Feb 2020 19:57:40 IST

Mumbai, Feb 29 (IANS) Superstar Salman Khan now has 30 million followers on Instagram and he made a 'thank you video' for his growing fan base.

Sharing a boomerang video of himself thanking his fans, Salman, who has been entertaining the audience since the eighties, wrote: "Ouii ma 30 million! Thank u all!"

Fans in return have left him comments like: "Love you Salman khan", "Ohoo swag" and "m ur biggest fan sir @beingsalmankhan I love uh".

After wrapping up shooting for "Bigg Boss 13" as its host, the superstar's next movie will be "Radhe". It will see an Eid 2020 release and will feature actress Disha Patani opposite him.

The actor had also made an announcement of his next project after "Radhe". "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali" will be a collaboration between Salman and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala.

