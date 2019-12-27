  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Salman cuts birthday cake with family and friends

Salman cuts birthday cake with family and friends

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Dec 2019 15:12:23 IST

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) It was a room full of family members and friends as Bollywood's "Dabangg" star Salman Khan celebrated his 54th birthday on Friday.

A photograph of Salman cutting his birthday cake along with his nephew Ahil, father Salim, mother Salma and close friend Iulia Vantur, is doing the rounds on social media.

Industry friends who reportedly turned up to wish the superstar included Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Huma Qureshi and Daisy Shah.

Another viral video, Salman is seeing cutting a four-tier cake, holding his nephew Ahil in his hands. He is seen surrounded by Salma, Salim and Helen in the video. Arpita Khan can also be seen cheering for the "Wanted" actor.

On the acting front, Salman's latest release "Dabangg 3", which also features Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar, has crossed the Rs 100 crore benchmark at the box-office.

He is now gearing up for his next titled "Radhe", which is slated to release in 2020.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsIndian Idol season 11: Kajol dances on the song of Jannabi Das

Indian Idol season 11: Kajol dances on the song of Jannabi Das

NewsKajol Devgn spoke about helicopter parenting

Kajol Devgn spoke about helicopter parenting

NewsBruce Lee's daughter sues fast-food chain

Bruce Lee's daughter sues fast-food chain

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal lives up to his Word

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal lives up to his Word

NewsSunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon of 'Bhangra Paa Le' team pay a visit to Amritsar!

Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon of 'Bhangra Paa Le' team pay a visit to Amritsar!

NewsBigg Boss 13 return updates: The housemates relish 'Ghar Ka Khana' on Christmas

Bigg Boss 13 return updates: The housemates relish 'Ghar Ka Khana' on Christmas

NewsStreet Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan showers praise over India's dancing talent

Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan showers praise over India's dancing talent

NewsIndian Idol season 11: Kajol dances on the song of Jannabi Das

Indian Idol season 11: Kajol dances on the song of Jannabi Das

NewsAbhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao team up in Anurag Basu's 'Ludo'

Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao team up in Anurag Basu's 'Ludo'