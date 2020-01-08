Salman gifts Kichcha Sudeep a luxury car post 'Dabangg 3'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Jan 2020 14:38:38 IST

Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan gifted his "Dabangg 3" co-star Kichcha Sudeep a luxury car, that costs over Rs 1 crore, after the success of the film.

According to reports, Salman gifted a Rs 1.54-crore BMW car to actor Sudeep who played the villain in the third installment of the "Dabangg" franchise.

Sudeep took to Instagram and shared photographs of the new car along with Salman and said it was an honour to work with the "Bharat" star.

He captioned the image: "Good always happens when you do good. @beingsalmankhan sir made me believe this line further when this surprise landed at home along with him.

BMW M5... A sweetest gesture. Thank you for the love you have showered on me and my family sir. It was an honour to have worked with you and to have had you visit us."

"Dabangg 3" is directed by Prabhudheva. It also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar.

