Salman Khan has inherent superstar quality: Karan Tacker

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Mar 2020 19:14:33 IST

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Actor Karan Tacker, who recently featured alongside Salman Khan in a beverage advertisement, is completely in awe of the Bollywood superstar.

"It was fantastic working with Salman Khan. It has always been a dream to share screen space with him. He's so cool to work with and he has this massive inherent superstar quality about him but he doesn't let you realise it at all.

"He is such a humble guy. He was nice enough to hang around, take pictures with everyone and I love how he just chills outside his van and is oblivious of his own stardom," Karan said.

Karan is currently gearing for the launch of his web show "SpecialOps" in which he will be seen playing the role of an undercover agent.

Salman Khan was last seen in "Dabangg 3" on the Bollywood screen. He is gearing up for the release of the cop action drama "Radhe" on Eid this year. The film also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, and is directed by Prabhu Deva, who also made last year's "Dabangg 3".

Unconfirmed reports have associated Salman with upcoming sequels of "Kick" and the "Tiger series", though there has been no official announcement on the same.

