Bollywood actor Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma is blessed with a baby girl recently. Aayush Sharma confirmed the news by posting on social media.

Yesterday Arpita Khan shared these adorable photos of Salman Khan and Ayat.

And wrote There’s nothing in this world that scared me & the only reason was I knew I had you by my side & you would never let anything happen to me. Now ayat has been blessed with the same security. These hands are god sent.Overwhelmed, grateful & thankful for @beingsalmankhan & my amazing mom @salmakhan1942 two people who only have love to give.

In this picture, Ayat can be seen peacefully sleeping in Salman Khan's arms as he adorably cradles her. Salman and Arpita's mother Salma Khan also features in the photo.

She also shared this adorable click over the weekend: "While daddy Aayush takes a lovely picture of Ahil, Ayat and me. My life in one frame. Love is all we need."

Check out the Salman Khan and Ayat Sharma's photo below: