  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Salman Khan jokes SRK made a film after his crush Kiran

Salman Khan jokes SRK made a film after his crush Kiran

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Jan 2020 16:18:52 IST

Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's obsessive lover role in the 1993 film "Darr" is still remembered by many for his anti-hero act and Kiran (played by Juhi Chawla). His fellow actor and friend Salman Khan joked how SRK used his former crush's name in the movie.

Salman went down memory lane and opened up about his crush, Kiran, during an episode of "Bigg Boss".

Interacting with his show's guests and actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Salman joked: "Wahi se shuru hua, fir maine incident Shah Rukh Khan ko bataya aur usne film bana daali (That is where it all began. I told about my crush to Shah Rukh Khan and he made a film about it."

This wasn't the only time Salman mentioned Shah Rukh during the weekend episode. He received Kajol from a train standing on the set, similar to what Shah Rukh and Kajol did in "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", the only difference being that no one was running.

--IANS

nn/vd

NewsDeepika Padukone celebrates her birthday with acid attack survivors

Deepika Padukone celebrates her birthday with acid attack survivors

NewsAamir Khan pulled off an intense running sequence in Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan pulled off an intense running sequence in Laal Singh Chaddha

NewsAkshay's GOOD NEWWZ on way to super hit, DABANGG Salman struggles!

Akshay's GOOD NEWWZ on way to super hit, DABANGG Salman struggles!

NewsVideo: Surbhi Chandna's hilarious laugh will make your day

Video: Surbhi Chandna's hilarious laugh will make your day

NewsMiley Cyrus settles million dollar copyright infringement lawsuit

Miley Cyrus settles million dollar copyright infringement lawsuit

NewsPooja Hegde wishes to change her profession

Pooja Hegde wishes to change her profession

FeatureFrom Priyanka Chopra to Sanaya Irani and others who welcomed New Year with a passionate Kiss

From Priyanka Chopra to Sanaya Irani and others who welcomed New Year with a passionate Kiss

FeatureBirthday Special: Deepika Padukone's killer expressions

Birthday Special: Deepika Padukone's killer expressions

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Wrong Direction' by Hailee Steinfeld

Song Lyrics of 'Wrong Direction' by Hailee Steinfeld