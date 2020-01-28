  1. Home
Salman Khan loses his cool, snatches fan's phone (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Jan 2020 17:52:10 IST

Salman Khan was recently clicked losing his cool when a fan tried to take a selfie with the Bollywood superstar.

A video of the incident was shared on a Twitter account. The clip shows the "Dabangg" star coming out of an airport and the fan can be seen trying to take a selfie with the star.

An annoyed Salman snatches the cellphone from the fan and walks away.

Tagging the superstar, the page captioned the video as: "Arrogant #SalmanKhan... Misbehaving with Fans @BeingSalmanKhan."

According to reports, Salman has been shooting in Goa for his next release, "Radhe".

Salman will be seen playing a cop again in "Radhe", which is being directed by Prabhudheva.

The film marks his return with director Prabhudheva after the 2009 film "Wanted", which saw him play an undercover cop, and the recent "Dabangg 3", where he essayed his popular avatar of Inspector Chulbul Pandey.

"Radhe" is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid 2020.

