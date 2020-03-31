  1. Home
Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah Khan no more

31 Mar 2020

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah Khan passed away on Monday. As per reports, the 38-year-old was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai owing to heart-related ailments.

The Bollywood superstar took to social media to mourn the loss of his nephew. Salman posted a black and white photograph with his nephew on Instagram and wrote: "Will always love you..."

Commenting on the post, actress Akanksha Puri wrote: "Still can't believe he is no more. #gonetoosoon. Deepest condolence to the entire family! May his soul R.I.P"

Singer Kamaal Khan, who is a close friend of the actor, commented: "You will always be remembered and loved."

As per reports, Abdullah Khan was admitted to Dhirubhai Kokilaben Ambani Hospital a couple of days ago, from where he was later shifted to Lilavati hospital. He was diabetic and reportedly suffering from heart-related ailments.

Abdullah was close to Salman and often featured in videos shared by the actor. It seems from Salman's social media post that he is deeply upset at the sudden loss.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and his entire family have shifted to their farmhouse in Panvel where they are under quarantine amid the COVID 19 lockdown.

--IANS

abh/vnc

