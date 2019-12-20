  1. Home
  2. Feature
  3. Salman Khan's quirky dance steps from Dabangg series

Salman Khan's quirky dance steps from Dabangg series

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Dec 2019 13:00:31 IST

Bollywood Dabangg Salman Khan whose dance steps are easy breezy. It is so easy that everyone can do Salman Khan's steps with a lot of ease.

Salman Khan is famous for his dance steps which are unique and one can groove on it with a style in any occasion.

Also read: Virat Kohli dethrones Salman Khan, bags top spot in Forbes list

The story is set in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The film features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, and Mahie Gill reprising their roles from the previous film, while Sudeep plays the antagonist.

The film is a sequel to the 2012 film Dabangg 2 and the third installment of the Dabangg film series.

Dabangg 3 is an action comedy film directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions.

Check out Salman Khan's quirky dance steps below:

Salman Khan's quirky dance steps from Dabangg series

via GIPHY

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha

via GIPHY

YU KARKE 

Also read: Song Lyrics YU KARKE of Dabangg 3

via GIPHY

Hud Hud Dabangg with Salman Khan

via GIPHY

Hud Hud Dabangg with Salman Khan

via GIPHY

Hud Hud Dabangg with Salman Khan

Also read: Song Lyrics Hud Hud of Dabangg 3

Related Topics

FeatureDebutants that made their mark in 2019

Debutants that made their mark in 2019

FeatureThe best cinematic gems of 2019 that you may have missed

The best cinematic gems of 2019 that you may have missed

FeatureHappy Birthday John Abraham: Top 5 Shirtless Pictures of him that will make you crazy

Happy Birthday John Abraham: Top 5 Shirtless Pictures of him that will make you crazy

FeatureDARBAR trailer: Super star is bad and man so awesome!!

DARBAR trailer: Super star is bad and man so awesome!!

FeatureBirthday Special: 5 stylish outfits that defines Divyanka Tripathi is a Boss Babe

Birthday Special: 5 stylish outfits that defines Divyanka Tripathi is a Boss Babe

FeatureBirthday Special: These glamorous outfits of Taylor Swift will make you calm down

Birthday Special: These glamorous outfits of Taylor Swift will make you calm down

NewsKaran Johar to launch a book on Sridevi

Karan Johar to launch a book on Sridevi

Fashion & LifestyleHina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Nia Sharma, Jennifer Winget and others flaunting their back poses

Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Nia Sharma, Jennifer Winget and others flaunting their back poses

Fashion & LifestyleTiger Shroff follows this ideology

Tiger Shroff follows this ideology