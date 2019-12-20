Bollywood Dabangg Salman Khan whose dance steps are easy breezy. It is so easy that everyone can do Salman Khan's steps with a lot of ease.

Salman Khan is famous for his dance steps which are unique and one can groove on it with a style in any occasion.

Also read: Virat Kohli dethrones Salman Khan, bags top spot in Forbes list

The story is set in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The film features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, and Mahie Gill reprising their roles from the previous film, while Sudeep plays the antagonist.

The film is a sequel to the 2012 film Dabangg 2 and the third installment of the Dabangg film series.

Dabangg 3 is an action comedy film directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions.

Check out Salman Khan's quirky dance steps below:

Salman Khan's quirky dance steps from Dabangg series

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha

YU KARKE

Also read: Song Lyrics YU KARKE of Dabangg 3

Hud Hud Dabangg with Salman Khan

Hud Hud Dabangg with Salman Khan

Hud Hud Dabangg with Salman Khan

Also read: Song Lyrics Hud Hud of Dabangg 3