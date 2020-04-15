Salman Khan sends out message of unity

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Apr 2020 17:32:16 IST

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan gave out a message of unity amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis through his recent Instagram post.

Salman on Wednesday took to social media to share a message of unity amid coronavirus lockdown. He shared a photograph of two men, from different religions, praying in their respective balconies.

"Setting examples..." he captioned the photograph that puts forth a message of unity.

Meanwhile, Salman is all set to launch his YouTube channel called Being Salman Khan. Through the YouTube channel, Salman will share moments from his personal life for fans, which will only get his fans closer to him, said a source.

He is also doing everything to educate fans and followers about the COVID-19 pandemic. He recently recreated a romantic scene from his 1989 blockbuster "Maine Pyar Kiya", but with a coronavirus twist.

Salman shared a then and now video which has an old clip from "Maine Pyar Kiya". The scene has Salman kissing a lipstick mark on a mirror that was left by Bhagyashree's character in the movie.

Over 30 years later, he recreated the scene. But this time, instead of kissing the lipstick mark, he cleans it with what looks like a sanitiser and a piece of cloth.

