  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Salman Khan gears up for upcoming US tour

Salman Khan gears up for upcoming US tour

Salman Khan gears up for upcoming US tour (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Feb 2020 12:41:29 IST

Superstar Salman Khan is all set to kick-start a live concert in United States in April.

Announcing the details of the concert, Salman on Tuesday took to Twitter and wrote: " Aa rahe hain hum April mein to be up close and personal with you all ... see you all soon."

Also Read: Pooja Hegde to collaborate with Salman Khan

Actors Sunil Grover and Daisy Shah will also perform along with Salman.

The event will take place in both US and Canada. Starting from April 3, the "Up, close and personal with Salman Khan" will conclude on April 12.

On the film front, Salman is preparing for his action drama "Radhe".

Related Topics

NewsWhy Ben Affleck dropped out of 'Batman' franchise?

Why Ben Affleck dropped out of 'Batman' franchise?

NewsBear Grylls shares Rajinikanth's TV debut first look

Bear Grylls shares Rajinikanth's TV debut first look

NewsBen Affleck opens up on his divorce with Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck opens up on his divorce with Jennifer Garner

NewsWhen Harry Styles calmly handled knife-point robbery

When Harry Styles calmly handled knife-point robbery

NewsRajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon in an upcoming crazy comedy

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon in an upcoming crazy comedy

NewsDeepika Padukone shares her first look from upcoming sports drama

Deepika Padukone shares her first look from upcoming sports drama

FeatureActors who played the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Actors who played the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

FeatureOriginal VS Remake 'BHANKAS' song: Which one is your favorite?

Original VS Remake 'BHANKAS' song: Which one is your favorite?

NewsWhy Ben Affleck dropped out of 'Batman' franchise?

Why Ben Affleck dropped out of 'Batman' franchise?