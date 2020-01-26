Salman Khan wishes for 'fit India' on 71st Republic Day

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Jan 2020 19:32:28 IST

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Superstar Salman Khan on Sunday wished countrymen a "Happy Republic Day" in a quite different manner. He posted a video of him biking on the roads of Mumbai, urging everyone to stay fit and healthy.

"Keep being fit India... wish you all a very Happy Republic Day," Salman wrote on Instagram.

Reacting to Salman's R-Day wish, a user commented: "Wow... inspiring."

Another Instagram user wrote: "Love you Salman bhai. Happy Republic Day to you too."

On the film front, Salman will be seen in "Radhe" this year. The film will also feature Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.

