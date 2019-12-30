Salman's sister Arpita introduces Ayat on social media

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 30 Dec 2019 19:10:18 IST

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma took to Instagram to share the first official photograph of newborn Ayat.

Arpita delivered the baby girl on December 27, on the birthday of Salman. Her husband and actor Aayush Sharma also introduced Ayat to his fans and followers through an Instagram post.

"Welcome to our world Ayat," Arpita wrote while sharing several images of Ayat along with her husband and son Ahil.

Aayush expressed his happiness with his post.

"Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You've brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone's life with a lot of love and joy," Aayush wrote.

In the pictures, the family looks happy while posing with the new member. In one of the pictures, Arpita is seen all smiles while nestling her daughter in her arms. In one image, Ahil is carefully holding Ayat's head.

There were many congratulatory wishes for the couple.

