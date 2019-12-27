Salman's sister Arpita welcomes baby girl Ayat on superstar's birthday

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Salman Khans sister Arpita Khan Sharma delivered a baby girl on Friday, right on the superstars birthday! The baby has been named Ayat Sharma.

Confirming the news, the family has issued a statement that reads: "With great joy and immense pleasure, we announce that we have been blessed with a baby girl. On this joyous occasion, we would like to thank our family, friends and all our well-wishers for their unconditional support. We also extended a humble thank you to our media friends and to our fans for their constant love and support. This journey couldn't have been complete without you all. Lots of Love, Aayush, Arpita & Ahil/Khan & Sharma Family".

As per reports, Arpita wanted her baby to be born right on her brother Salman's birthday and hence she opted for a C-section delivery. Arpita was reportedly admitted to hospital last night. This indeed is the best gift Salman has received on his 54th birthday as he turned mamu again! From now on, December 27 will be a double birthday celebration for the Khan-Sharma family.

Proud father Aayush took to Instagram to announce the name of his daughter. He wrote: "We've been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you so much for all the love and blessings for Ayat Sharma".

The actor also shared a beautiful card along with his post which reads: "Arpita and Aayush. Our little princess has arrived. Ayat Sharma. Born on 27th December. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Khans and Sharmas".

Arpita and Aayush Sharma tied the knot in 2014 at Hyderabad's Taj Falaknuma Palace. The couple welcomed Ahil, their first child in March, 2016.

On the work front, Aayush Sharma will next be seen in the film "Kwatha" which also features Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif. The film is expected to hit theatres next year.

--IANS

