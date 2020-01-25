  1. Home
Salman 'saddened' by demise of 'Andaz Apna Apna' producer

25 Jan 2020

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Bollywood superstar has mourned the death of Vinay Sinha, who produced the 1994 cult comedy flick "Andaz Apna Apna", which also features Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor.

Salman on Saturday evening tweeted: "Very very sorry n saddened to hear of the demise of Vinay ji, producer of a memorable film of mine - Andaz Apna Apna. Deepest condolences to the entire family."

Sinha passed away on January 24. He had also produced films such as "Chor Police" (1983), "Ameer Aadmi Ghareeb Aadmi" (1985) and "Naseeb" (1997).

The Rajkumar Santoshi-directed film "Andaz Apna Apna" is widely considered one of the best comedy films that Bollywood of all times. However, the film only managed a luke warm business at the box-office.

As per reports, Sinha was contemplating to do something on the lines of his cult film, though not exactly a sequel or remake. Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh had reportedly been approached for the film.

Earlier in the day, Aamir Khan also tweeted to express condolences.

--IANS

dc/vnc

