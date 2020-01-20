  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Salman, Shah Rukh, Katrina and Priyanka grace 'Umang 2020'

Salman, Shah Rukh, Katrina and Priyanka grace 'Umang 2020'

Salman, Shah Rukh, Katrina and Priyanka grace 'Umang 2020' (Pic. Courtesy: twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Jan 2020 16:04:18 IST

The Bollywood A-list turned out at the Umang, the annual Mumbai Police show on Sunday evening, as every year. B-Town stars attend the entertainment night every year as a mark of appreciation for and respect to the police force, for their service to the city.

Among celebrities spotted at the do this year were Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan unveils first look poster of 'Jhund'

Salman made a dapper appearance in black suit. Katrina looked gorgeous in a light-coloured sari while Priyanka made a stunning statement in a blue saree.

Tiger Shroff, Vidya Balan, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday, who came with her father Chunky Panday, were also on the guest list, as were Rakul Preet Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadha, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn in red. She arrived with her father, producer Boney Kapoor.

Madhuri Dixit Nene and Manisha Koirala were spotted flashing smiles for the camera. The two actresses were seen bonding at the event.

Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Jeetendra, Ashutosh Gowariker, Subhash Ghai, Pritam Chakraborty, Kailash Kher, Armaan Malik and Sajid Nadiadwala were also spotted at the event.

Related Topics

NewsAre OTT platform reducing TV, film viewership?

Are OTT platform reducing TV, film viewership?

NewsVijay Deverakonda begins shooting for his next film

Vijay Deverakonda begins shooting for his next film

NewsAmitabh Bachchan unveils first look poster of 'Jhund'

Amitabh Bachchan unveils first look poster of 'Jhund'

NewsBigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz hits back at Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz hits back at Sidharth Shukla

NewsMatthew McConaughey Charting a bloody tur in Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen'

Matthew McConaughey Charting a bloody tur in Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen'

NewsFormer couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunite at 2020 SAG Awards

Former couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunite at 2020 SAG Awards

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Gallan Kardi from Jawaani Jaaneman

Song Lyrics of Gallan Kardi from Jawaani Jaaneman

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Tum Kaho Toh by Asit Tripathy and Deepali Sathe

Song Lyrics of Tum Kaho Toh by Asit Tripathy and Deepali Sathe

NewsLeonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro roped in for Martin Scorsese's upcoming film

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro roped in for Martin Scorsese's upcoming film