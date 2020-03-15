  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Salman shares throwback pic to wish Aamir

Salman shares throwback pic to wish Aamir

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Mar 2020 15:22:55 IST

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) "Dabangg" star Salman Khan shared a throwback photograph to wish superstar Aamir Khan on his 55th birthday.

Salman on Saturday took to Twitter, where he shared an old image of himself along with Aamir.

He captioned it: "Happy birthday Laal Singh Chaddha @aamir_khan."

Aamir turned 55 on Saturday. He is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha" in Punjab.

The film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood Classic "Forrest Gump". It also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.

--IANS

dc/dpb

NewsAamir Khan's adorable snap with Gippy Grewal's son goes viral

Aamir Khan's adorable snap with Gippy Grewal's son goes viral

NewsNeha Dhupia trolled over fake feminism

Neha Dhupia trolled over fake feminism

NewsWhy Zareen Khan was awestruck in Ahmedabad

Why Zareen Khan was awestruck in Ahmedabad

NewsAmitabh Bachchan went gujiya-gorging on Holi!

Amitabh Bachchan went gujiya-gorging on Holi!

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal Unwittingly Crosses Swords With Inspector Chalu Pandey

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal Unwittingly Crosses Swords With Inspector Chalu Pandey

NewsWhy Emily Blunt loves living in Brooklyn?

Why Emily Blunt loves living in Brooklyn?

FeatureThe names of the cities are hidden in these Bollywood songs, is your city also included?

The names of the cities are hidden in these Bollywood songs, is your city also included?

Fashion & LifestyleTere Maathe Jhumar Damke: From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shehnaaz Gill these celebs wearing stylish Maang Tikka

Tere Maathe Jhumar Damke: From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shehnaaz Gill these celebs wearing stylish Maang Tikka

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Heartbreak Weather' by Niall Horan

Song Lyrics of 'Heartbreak Weather' by Niall Horan