Did Sam Raimi just confirm he's directing 'Doctor Strange 2'

Glamsham Editorial | 15 Apr 2020

It’s been more than two months since, filmmaker Scott Derrickson stepped down as director of Marvel's 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' earlier in January.

As Marvel Studios was on a lookout for a new director, Sam Raimi just revealed he will be directing the much-awaited sequel.

Raimi has already made quite a name for himself in the superhero movie genre, having helmed the original 'Spider-Man' trilogy starring Tobey Maguire.

Raimi who is promoting his Quibi series '50 States of Fright' has subtly confirmed the news personally, during an interview with Coming Soon. Raimi spoke about the film as part of a conversation about the reference to 'Doctor Strange' in his 2004 film 'Spider-Man 2.'

“I loved Doctor Strange as a kid, but he was always after Spider-Man and Batman for me, he was probably at number five for me of great comic book characters,” Raimi said to ComicBook.com.

“He was so original, but when we had that moment in Spider-Man 2 I had no idea that we would ever be making a Doctor Strange movie, so it was really funny to me that coincidentally that line was in the movie."

"I gotta say I wish we had the foresight to know that I was going to be involved in the project.”

Plot details for the sequel are largely being kept under wraps at this time, but Benedict Cumberbatch will be returning as  Dr. Stephen Strange, with Elizabeth Olsen to feature as Scarlet Witch as well. Benedict Wong will reprise his role as Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor is expected to return as Mordo.

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is scheduled for release on November 5, 2021.

