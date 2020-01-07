Los Angeles, Jan 7 (IANS) Filmmaker Sam Raimi wants to make another "Evil Dead" film with Bruce Campbell, despite the actor recently declaring he had retired from his most famous role.

"I would love to direct a new 'Evil Dead' movie ... but I'd really like to do it with Bruce. And he says he's retired the character. I hope not," Raimi told the website Bloody Disgusting.

The 60-year-old director added: "Bruce, (co-producer) Rob (Tapert) and I are working with a young filmmaker who is writing a new 'Evil Dead' story that he will direct."

