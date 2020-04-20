Sam Smith admits to taking drugs during party with Nicole Scherzinger

London, April 20 (IANS) Singer Sam Smith has confirmed reports of consuming drugs at a wild party with singer Nicole Scherzinger on Christmas 2019 here.

The duo's drug consumption made headlines in December, and now Smith has admitted they took legal poppers to during a wild night out, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Poppers is the common term for inhaled chemicals that aid relaxation.

Smith spoke about the fun while joining TV show host Andy Cohen on his show "Radio Andy", when the latter asked the singer if the rumours were true.

Cohen said: "In December, it was written everywhere that you and Nicole Scherzinger were doing poppers at a bar in London. I've talked about poppers. I feel like poppers have their place - they're not illegal - they can be a beautiful thing. Can you confirm or deny that that happened?"

Smith replied: "I feel bad. I can completely confirm I love poppers. (I) love poppers. I've been ashamed to say that, but I have so much fun when I do poppers. I guess some people would look at it and think that it's just not good. And I'm not trying to endorse it because I know they're not good for you.

"We were just out that one time. I honestly didn't think anyone could see us. Yeah, we just got a bit rowdy and, yeah, it was fabulous."

Smith went on to share that Nicole has become a good friend.

"I think Nicole has definitely gone out to a fair amount of gay bars in her life. We've been out a few times in London."

