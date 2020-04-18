  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sam Smith to self-isolate after showing COVID-19 symptoms

Sam Smith to self-isolate after showing COVID-19 symptoms

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 18 Apr 2020 16:28:13 IST

Los Angeles, April 18 (IANS) Singer Sam Smith says he may have contracted the coronavirus two weeks before the lockdown began in the UK.

Smith's sister exhibited symptoms, and in a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the "Stay With Me" singer said they caught the infection even though he was never tested, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I know I have it, 100 per cent have it. I'm just going to assume that I did because everything I've read completely pointed to that. I think I definitely had it. And then as soon as I had it, my sister five days after me started getting the same symptoms who's living with me, he said."

The two then self-isolated for three weeks to make sure they were clear of the virus.

"It was clear. Because I've got an older nan (grandmother) and stuff, so we didn't want to risk anything. I got it about two weeks before the U.K. really hit. Well, I think I got it. I don't 100 per cent know, but I got it and then as everyone was kind of really on lock down, that's when I got over it, luckily."

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsHow Scarlett Johansson caused Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds years long feud?

How Scarlett Johansson caused Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds years long feud?

NewsVideo: Niti Taylor dances her heart out with her dad

Video: Niti Taylor dances her heart out with her dad

NewsAriana Grande shows her own backup vocals at Disney Family Singalong

Ariana Grande shows her own backup vocals at Disney Family Singalong

NewsCorona lockdown: Suniel Shetty comes for rescue for aspiring talents!

Corona lockdown: Suniel Shetty comes for rescue for aspiring talents!

NewsKirti Kulhari decides to go social media detox

Kirti Kulhari decides to go social media detox

NewsGanesh Acharya has someting to say about Sara Ali Khan

Ganesh Acharya has someting to say about Sara Ali Khan

FeatureHina Khan, Ananya Panday, Shrenu Parikh and other celebs aces the Rampwalk in Lehenga

Hina Khan, Ananya Panday, Shrenu Parikh and other celebs aces the Rampwalk in Lehenga

Movie ReviewHasmukh review : An dark & intimate relationship between comedy & tragedy

Hasmukh review : An dark & intimate relationship between comedy & tragedy

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Untameable' from Four More Shots Please

Song Lyrics of 'Untameable' from Four More Shots Please