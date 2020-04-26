Samir Kochhar: I'm hungry for bigger, meatier roles

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Actor Samir Kochhar, who appears in the second season of the web series "Four More Shots Please!", says that he always looks for an opportunity to prove his versatility.

"(I am) Really happy with the shows I've been a part of. I'm hungry for bigger, meatier roles, which I hope (will) keep coming along," Samir said.

The actor has lately appeared in web series like "The Test Case", "Sacred Games", and the digital film "Typewriter".

Samir stepped into the world of entertainment as a travel show host before becoming an actor. He believes in proving versatility, and he looks for subjects, genres, and roles that are completely challenging and diverse.

According to him, working with good directors like Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap, Sujoy Ghosh, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Nupur Asthana have helped improve his performances.

