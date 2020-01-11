From bright bikinis to retro two-piece swimsuits, your favorite celebs know how to make a major style statement any time they hit the pool. Baywatch actresses coming out of the sea is the most hottest thing to watch.

Bollywood babes flaunting their curvy figures and perfectly toned body. These handful of steamy bikini pictures of some actresses who are looking like mermaid.

From the latest Disha Patani to Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra these mermaids of Bollywood who be the best thing to watch today.

Check out these 'Baywatch' actresses below:

Disha Patani in Malang

Priyanka Chopra in Dostana

Alia Bhatt in Student of the Year and Shaandaar

Vaani Kapoor in Befikre

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Tashan

Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi

Bipasha Basu in Players