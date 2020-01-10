  1. Home
Sanaya Irani, Drashti Dhami,
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 10 Jan 2020 16:01:59 IST

Drashti Dhami celebrates her birthday today . She turned 35 today.  Drashti is filled with many messages and love from her fans and her co-actors.

BFF Sanaya Irani also wished her BFF with an adorable ‘Combo’ post as she wished her their friends too in her post.

Sanaya Irani wished Drashti Dhami, her co-actor from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and her close friend. This ‘COMBO’ post is so adorable She captioned, “Ok this is going to be one hell of a combo meal . Firstly let’s start with the belated birthday wish . Belated happy bday @sakshi0801 the veggie burger of my life , thank you for always being there , I’m so glad we had that dinner date 😜.

She further added, “Now coming to the birthday girl @dhamidrashti .. you will always be my French fry with mayonnaise and chilli sauce , to many more years of us stuffing our faces with that 🤤 and not to forget you always add that extra salt to my life .

Her last birthday wish for her co-actor from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Abhaas Mehta, “And last but not the least Happy bday @abhaas13 #uncle #diet coke , with the number of diets you follow u could only be the Diet Coke in my meal 😜. Love all you guys and if these birthday wishes are a disaster don’t blame me , blame the #jetlag 🙄”

Check out Sanaya Irani’s adorable birthday post for Drashti Dhami below:

View this post on Instagram

Ok this is going to be one hell of a combo meal . Firstly let’s start with the belated birthday wish . Belated happy bday @sakshi0801 the veggie burger of my life , thank you for always being there , I’m so glad we had that dinner date 😜.Now coming to the birthday girl @dhamidrashti .. you will always be my French fry with mayonnaise and chilli sauce , to many more years of us stuffing our faces with that 🤤 and not to forget you always add that extra salt to my life . And last but not the least Happy bday @abhaas13 #uncle #diet coke , with the number of diets you follow u could only be the Diet Coke in my meal 😜. Love all you guys and if these birthday wishes are a disaster don’t blame me , blame the #jetlag 🙄

A post shared by Sanaya (@sanayairani) on

