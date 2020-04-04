As we enter the 11th day of the 21-day Coronavirus in India, many of us are getting restless. The entire world has been brought to a standstill after the Coronavirus outbreak.

TV stars are keeping themselves engaged in creative activities to kill time, but there's no denying that boredom has seeped in for most of us.

Also Read: From Shehnaaz Gill to Surbhi Chandna these celebs slaying in pyjama look all day

Sanaya Irani shared a picture on her Instagram and captioned, “#selfisolation ...”

She shared a throwback picture of one of her traveling experiences, wherein she is sitting on a bench all alone. She is seen wearing a dark blue jacket denim jeans and a brown bagpack.

Check out Sanaya Irani shares her ‘Self Isolation' picture below: