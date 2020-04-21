  1. Home
Sanaya Irani shares 'Stories from home' amid COVID-19
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 21 Apr 2020 12:13:38 IST

The entire world has been brought to a standstill after the Coronavirus outbreak. TV stars are keeping themselves engaged in creative activities to kill time, but there's no denying that boredom has seeped in for most of us.

Sanaya Irani shared a video about stories from home about her childhood

She shared a video on her Instagram and captioned, “Stories from home with @ttt_official. Here is a little story from my home to yours. I did this with @ttt_official for #storiesfromhome. Let me know what you think.”

In the video, she shares about her childhood, her happy life back in boarding school in Ooty. She also mentioned about how to be there for each other and help each other in this crisis. She said home is a feeling and we feel the same way. Stafe home and stay safe is our top priority now.

If we take care of ourselves we will surely take care of others. Sanaya Irani heartfelt message to her fans is something you should watch.

Check out Sanaya Irani’s video below:

