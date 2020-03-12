SANDEEP AUR PINKY FARAAR Music Review

YRF’s Dibakar Banerjee directed SANDEEP AUR PINKY FARAAR, starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, commence promotions with the title song, ‘Faraar’. Veteran music director Anu Malik makes a grand comeback and the song is truly befitting the theme of the movie.

He ensures that he is in total form rendering the very rhythmic number in his characteristic lovable style. Featuring Arjun and Parineeti, the video too is interesting and commences with the leads escaping together in a car from a common enemy.

Then it harps on Arjun’s ambitions of becoming an actor/ hero in Bollywood as he showcases his dancing and acting skills on stage in front of a crowd.