  1. Home
  2. Music Review
  3. SANDEEP AUR PINKY FARAAR Music Review

SANDEEP AUR PINKY FARAAR Music Review

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
Rafat Sami By Rafat Sami | 12 Mar 2020 15:00:54 IST

YRF’s Dibakar Banerjee directed SANDEEP AUR PINKY FARAAR, starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, commence promotions with the title song, ‘Faraar’.  Veteran music director Anu Malik makes a grand comeback and the song is truly befitting the theme of the movie.

He ensures that he is in total form rendering the very rhythmic number in his characteristic lovable style.  Featuring Arjun and Parineeti, the video too is interesting and commences with the leads escaping together in a car from a common enemy.

Then it harps on Arjun’s ambitions of becoming an actor/ hero in Bollywood as he showcases his dancing and acting skills on stage in front of a crowd. 

Related Topics

Music ReviewBAAGHI 3 Music Review

BAAGHI 3 Music Review

Music ReviewSHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAAVDHAN Music Review

SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAAVDHAN Music Review

Music ReviewTHAPPAD Music Review

THAPPAD Music Review

Music ReviewLOVE AAJ KAL Music Review

LOVE AAJ KAL Music Review

Music ReviewMALANG Music Review

MALANG Music Review

Music ReviewSHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAVDHAAN Music review

SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAVDHAAN Music review

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Laadki from Angrezi Medium

Song Lyrics of Laadki from Angrezi Medium

Fashion & LifestyleGoa Wale BEACH Pe: From Hina Khan to Tejasswi Prakash these celebs slay in 'Beach Wala Pose'

Goa Wale BEACH Pe: From Hina Khan to Tejasswi Prakash these celebs slay in 'Beach Wala Pose'

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Radhika Madan makes a surprise appearance at the Multiplex

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Radhika Madan makes a surprise appearance at the Multiplex