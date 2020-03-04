  1. Home
  'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' Trailer: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are on a running spree

04 Mar 2020

Known for his genre-bending edgy, and envelope pushing content cinema, acclaimed film-maker Dibakar Banerjee has now directed and produced a thriller, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, that is set to release on March 20. 

The film will see Arjun play the role of a Haryanvi cop, while Parineeti essays the role of an ambitious girl from the corporate world whose lives suddenly intertwine. Dibakar is presenting Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in an all new avatar and the trailer reveals how audiences will be presented with numerous and totally unexpected edge-of-the-seat twists in this gritty film. 

Produced by Dibakar Banerjee Productions, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is being released worldwide by Yash Raj Films.

Check out the trailer below:

