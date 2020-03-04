  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' trailer out now

'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' trailer out now

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Mar 2020 15:39:22 IST

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Dibakar Banerjee's next release "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" has its lead actors Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor on the run, in the trailer that was unveiled on Wednesday.

The much-delayed film was originally slated to release in 2018. It has now finally been locked for on March 20.

In the trailer, Parineeti is introduced as Sandeep, and Arjun as Pinky.

The trailer begins with Sandeep running towards Pinky, who is sitting in his car. She asks him to help her run away and is willing to pay him any amount. Soon, they come across a group of people firing bullets at each other. An angry Pinky confronts Sandeep regarding what trouble she is in. Later, they escape to a hill station where they meet an aged couple, played by Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav.

"Celebrated storyteller #DibakarBanerjee returns to the big screen with another intriguing tale, #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar Releasing on 20th March, 2020! @arjunk26 @ParineetiChopra @SAPFTheFilm," Yash Raj Films tweeted on Wednesday along with a trailer.

Parineeti and Arjun had earlier featured together in "Ishaqzaade" and "Namaste England".

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsFind out why Chris Pratt hates Tom Holland?

Find out why Chris Pratt hates Tom Holland?

NewsMariah Carey cancels concert amid coronavirus outbreak

Mariah Carey cancels concert amid coronavirus outbreak

NewsManushi Chhillar feels blessed to play Princess Sanyogita

Manushi Chhillar feels blessed to play Princess Sanyogita

News'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' Trailer: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are on a running spree

'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' Trailer: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are on a running spree

NewsJennifer Winget's 'Beyhadh 2' not going off-air

Jennifer Winget's 'Beyhadh 2' not going off-air

News'Kudi Nu Nachne De' song from Angrezi Medium is all about letting the Girl Dance to her own Beat

'Kudi Nu Nachne De' song from Angrezi Medium is all about letting the Girl Dance to her own Beat

NewsFind out why Chris Pratt hates Tom Holland?

Find out why Chris Pratt hates Tom Holland?

NewsMariah Carey cancels concert amid coronavirus outbreak

Mariah Carey cancels concert amid coronavirus outbreak

NewsManushi Chhillar feels blessed to play Princess Sanyogita

Manushi Chhillar feels blessed to play Princess Sanyogita