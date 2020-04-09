  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sandeepa's 'big day' is all about hand washing, looking out of window

Sandeepa's 'big day' is all about hand washing, looking out of window

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 09 Apr 2020 21:04:19 IST

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actress Sandeepa Dhar took to Instagram, where she shared a few photographs of herself posing in front of the camera.

"I slept 12 hours last night and I am freaking ready for a big day of hand washing and looking out the window. #quarantinelife #stayhome #ThatsMeDressedUpToNetflixAndChill," Sandeepa captioned the images, which has 68.5K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Sandeepa made her Bollywood debut in 2010 "Isi Life Mein" opposite actor Akshay Oberoi. She was later seen in "Gollu Aur Pappu".

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsTiger Shroff is the youngest action star and no one matches his skills. Here's proof!

Tiger Shroff is the youngest action star and no one matches his skills. Here's proof!

NewsKylie Jenner named world's youngest self-made billionaire for second time

Kylie Jenner named world's youngest self-made billionaire for second time

NewsParas Chhabra, Mahira Sharma distribute food

Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma distribute food

NewsFlorence Pugh slams trolls over relationship abuse

Florence Pugh slams trolls over relationship abuse

NewsCardi B pledges to donate for Covid-19 relief

Cardi B pledges to donate for Covid-19 relief

NewsUrvashi Rautela wishes Allu Arjun a Happy Birthday in Buttabomma style

Urvashi Rautela wishes Allu Arjun a Happy Birthday in Buttabomma style

Movie ReviewTales From The Loop Web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Tales From The Loop Web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

NewsTiger Shroff is the youngest action star and no one matches his skills. Here's proof!

Tiger Shroff is the youngest action star and no one matches his skills. Here's proof!

FeaturePassionate songs from the serial 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka'

Passionate songs from the serial 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka'