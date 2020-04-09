Sandeepa's 'big day' is all about hand washing, looking out of window

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actress Sandeepa Dhar took to Instagram, where she shared a few photographs of herself posing in front of the camera.

"I slept 12 hours last night and I am freaking ready for a big day of hand washing and looking out the window. #quarantinelife #stayhome #ThatsMeDressedUpToNetflixAndChill," Sandeepa captioned the images, which has 68.5K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Sandeepa made her Bollywood debut in 2010 "Isi Life Mein" opposite actor Akshay Oberoi. She was later seen in "Gollu Aur Pappu".

