  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Senator Bernie Sanders supports Cardi B's proposal to enter politics

Senator Bernie Sanders supports Cardi B's proposal to enter politics

Senator Bernie Sanders supports Cardi B's proposal to enter politics (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Jan 2020 12:54:29 IST

Rapper Cardi B's bid to make it as a politician has received backing from the US Senator Bernie Sanders.

Cardi took to Twitter on January 12 to inform her followers about her latest interest: "I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho(ugh) I don't agree with (our) Government (sic).

Also Read: Christina Aguilera makes a rare public appearance

"Like I was watching War documentaries. No matter how many weapons a country have you need people! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American."

Sanders believes the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker would be a fantastic member of Congress.

He has told tmz.com: "Cardi B is deeply concerned about what's happening in the country. She knows what it's like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics."

Related Topics

NewsSonam Kapoor opens up on the 'scariest experience' she faced

Sonam Kapoor opens up on the 'scariest experience' she faced

NewsAmit Sadh confirms breaking up with girlfriend

Amit Sadh confirms breaking up with girlfriend

NewsLove Aaj Kal poster: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's whirlwind romance and cozy hug is love

Love Aaj Kal poster: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's whirlwind romance and cozy hug is love

NewsDivyanka Tripathi shares a heartfelt post for husband Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi shares a heartfelt post for husband Vivek Dahiya

NewsMeet Varun Dhawan's team Street Dancers from 'Street Dancer 3D'

Meet Varun Dhawan's team Street Dancers from 'Street Dancer 3D'

NewsHere's all the special training Disha Patani underwent for Malang

Here's all the special training Disha Patani underwent for Malang

NewsKartik Aaryan turn girl for mom sporting a ponytail

Kartik Aaryan turn girl for mom sporting a ponytail

NewsMark Ruffalo gains weight for upcoming series

Mark Ruffalo gains weight for upcoming series

Fashion & LifestyleHere's proof that Sara Ali Khan is a hot topic

Here's proof that Sara Ali Khan is a hot topic