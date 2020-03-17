Sanjay Dutt is prominent for his gravitating roles in the Indian film cinema. He has a majorly hectic year set for him with five big-banner films - KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz and Sadak 2 down his pipeline where we will get to see a variety of different characters from our beloved star!

The actor is known for so many of his grey characters. We will be seeing him play an antagonist in his upcoming film Shamshera as well. When Sanjay Dutt was asked about what is that which fascinates him into playing layered characters, he said, “As an actor, I love playing grey characters. Black and white characters have never interested me.

Human beings are grey. The moralities, the vulnerabilities and the conflicts within us is what makes us so human. In fact, Mahabharata is such a brilliant and beautiful epic. Its beauty lies in the fact that each character is grey, so deeply layered and nuanced.”

Sanjay Dutt has an amazingly loyal fan following. He is one of the most renowned actor in the Indian film industry. One knows one has become a living legend when they have a heart-wrenching and grabbing documentary out on their life. The actor has delivered numerous characters which are memorable which proves his qualitative versatility.

Other than his current projects, he will also be working towards creating qualitative content for his home production- Sanjay S Dutt Productions. The actor who has proven his mettle with acting is looking forward to a rather busy and taking over 2020 with his stellar line up ahead where the audience is excited.