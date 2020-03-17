  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sanjay Dutt explains his distinctive character selection process

Sanjay Dutt explains his distinctive character selection process

Sanjay Dutt
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Mar 2020 10:32:49 IST

Sanjay Dutt is prominent for his gravitating roles in the Indian film cinema. He has a majorly hectic year set for him with five big-banner films - KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz and Sadak 2 down his pipeline where we will get to see a variety of different characters from our beloved star!

The actor is known for so many of his grey characters. We will be seeing him play an antagonist in his upcoming film Shamshera as well. When Sanjay Dutt was asked about what is that which fascinates him into playing layered characters, he said, “As an actor, I love playing grey characters. Black and white characters have never interested me.

Human beings are grey. The moralities, the vulnerabilities and the conflicts within us is what makes us so human. In fact, Mahabharata is such a brilliant and beautiful epic. Its beauty lies in the fact that each character is grey, so deeply layered and nuanced.”

Sanjay Dutt has an amazingly loyal fan following. He is one of the most renowned actor in the Indian film industry. One knows one has become a living legend when they have a heart-wrenching and grabbing documentary out on their life. The actor has delivered numerous characters which are memorable which proves his qualitative versatility.

Other than his current projects, he will also be working towards creating qualitative content for his home production- Sanjay S Dutt Productions. The actor who has proven his mettle with acting is looking forward to a rather busy and taking over 2020 with his stellar line up ahead where the audience is excited.

Related Topics

NewsKarisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira features in a short film

Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira features in a short film

NewsCOVID-19: Rana Daggubati's 'Haathi Mere Saathi' release postponed

COVID-19: Rana Daggubati's 'Haathi Mere Saathi' release postponed

NewsHow Farhan Akhtar inspired Mrunal Thakur for upcoming sports drama?

How Farhan Akhtar inspired Mrunal Thakur for upcoming sports drama?

NewsAayush Sharma, Saiee Manjrekar's new song out now

Aayush Sharma, Saiee Manjrekar's new song out now

NewsSara Ali Khan attends Ganga aarti amid Covid-19 outbreak

Sara Ali Khan attends Ganga aarti amid Covid-19 outbreak

NewsIdris Elba tested positive for coronovirus

Idris Elba tested positive for coronovirus

NewsMahesh Babu requests fans to wash hands frequently post COVID-19 spread

Mahesh Babu requests fans to wash hands frequently post COVID-19 spread

NewsTaylor Swift, Ariana Grande & others spread awareness amid Covid-19 scare

Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande & others spread awareness amid Covid-19 scare

Movie ReviewSpecial OPS review: A Thrillingly Instigating Drama

Special OPS review: A Thrillingly Instigating Drama