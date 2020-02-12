  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 12 Feb 2020 11:14:28 IST

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt's marriage completed 12 years yesterday. On this occasion, both of them congratulated each other through social media. Sanjay sharing some pictures with Manyata.

And wrote, 'Don’t know what I would do without you... Happy anniversary❤️ @maanayata'. On the other hand  Maanayata Dutt also shared a image and wrote, There is no feeling in the world like knowing you have someone by your side to face whatever life throws at you ❤️ thank you @duttsanjay for being that someone in my life for years and forever to come #happyanniversary #besthalf #love #grace #positivity #dutts #togetherness #beautifullife #thankyougod🙏.

Sanjay took seven rounds with recognition on 11 February 2008. The marriage took place in Hindu customs. The pair have two twin children (son Shahran and daughter Iqra). This couple often expresses love to each other on social media.

Check out the Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt's photos below:

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt

