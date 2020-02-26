  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sanjay Kapoor shares a throwback picture of girl gang Janhvi, Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor shares a throwback picture of girl gang Janhvi, Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Feb 2020 11:38:29 IST

Raja fame actor Sanjay Kapoor on Tuesday took to Instagram to share an old picture in which he is seen cutting a cake with little Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor. The picture courtesy goes to Sanjay Kapoor, who took a trip down memory lane.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor won everyone's heart with her Kathak dance and ended overdramatically

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor while Janhvi and Khushi are the daughters of his filmmaker brother Boney Kapoor. We all are aware of Janhvi Kapoor, her sister Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor share a close bond.

In the picture Khushi seems to be extra excited than ever on the sight of the cake, her elder sisters Janhvi and Shanaya encompass her patiently ready to chop the cake.

Shanaya, in her touch upon the photograph, describes Khushi’s expression as, “ur ready to dive into the cake” and we could not agree extra.

Sanjay Kapoor did not reveal any details about the celebration. Check out the throwback photo below:

Related Topics

NewsPankaj Tripathi's character Angrezi Medium is a 'Guru Dakshina' to Irrfan Khan

Pankaj Tripathi's character Angrezi Medium is a 'Guru Dakshina' to Irrfan Khan

NewsMore than success, it's important to handle success, feels Arjun Bijlani

More than success, it's important to handle success, feels Arjun Bijlani

NewsIshaan Khatter stirs a storm on stage for the curtain raiser of Miss Diva 2020!

Ishaan Khatter stirs a storm on stage for the curtain raiser of Miss Diva 2020!

NewsKajol gives selfie lessons to hubby Ajay Devgn

Kajol gives selfie lessons to hubby Ajay Devgn

NewsSuperstar Mahesh Babu and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh are shooting together

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh are shooting together

NewsShehnaaz Gill: 'Balle Balle to genes mein hai'

Shehnaaz Gill: 'Balle Balle to genes mein hai'

NewsSanjay Kapoor shares a throwback picture of girl gang Janhvi, Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor shares a throwback picture of girl gang Janhvi, Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor

Fashion & LifestyleVideo: Naagin Nia Sharma's glamorous photoshoot will make your day

Video: Naagin Nia Sharma's glamorous photoshoot will make your day

Fashion & LifestyleJanhvi Kapoor won everyone's heart with her Kathak dance and ended overdramatically

Janhvi Kapoor won everyone's heart with her Kathak dance and ended overdramatically