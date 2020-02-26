Raja fame actor Sanjay Kapoor on Tuesday took to Instagram to share an old picture in which he is seen cutting a cake with little Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor. The picture courtesy goes to Sanjay Kapoor, who took a trip down memory lane.

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor while Janhvi and Khushi are the daughters of his filmmaker brother Boney Kapoor. We all are aware of Janhvi Kapoor, her sister Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor share a close bond.

In the picture Khushi seems to be extra excited than ever on the sight of the cake, her elder sisters Janhvi and Shanaya encompass her patiently ready to chop the cake.

Shanaya, in her touch upon the photograph, describes Khushi’s expression as, “ur ready to dive into the cake” and we could not agree extra.

Sanjay Kapoor did not reveal any details about the celebration. Check out the throwback photo below: