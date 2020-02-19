Sanjay Khan set to launch new book 'Assalamualaikum Watan'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Feb 2020 11:53:42 IST

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan is set to launch his second book titled "Assalamualaikum Watan", which will trace Muslims' role in shaping India's heritage.

Khan emphatically declares in almost every page of the book (which has 10 chapters) that he "considers himself an Indian first and then a person of the faith".

According to Khan, the term "minority" needs to be dispensed with as it comes with inferior insignia.

Khan suggests, through this book, that the Indian government embark on an initiative to address all as Indians and "if needed add the prefix Indian to the community name. For instance - Indian-Muslims, Indian-Hindus, Indian-Christians, Indian-Sikhs which will give every citizen a sense of feeling Indian before anything else".

"The intention behind this book is not only to convince the Indian Muslims to eliminate this immigrant mentality, but also provide a very tangible, explicit and logical solution for Muslims in India to once again reach its zenith of contribution and impact," said Khan.

"This is an impact that the Indian Muslim has repeatedly accomplished in the past while forming the rich history of this amazing country. 'Assalamualaikum Watan' is a humble attempt to invoke that spirit in Indian Muslims again," added the "The Sword of Tipu Sultan" star.

