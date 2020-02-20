The trailer of the upcoming movie Kaamyaab recently dropped and instantly was loved by the audiences of all ages for its unique story.

Sanjay Mishra will be seen in the lead in the movie. On receiving such a warm response to the trailer, Sanjay shares, "The response that the trailer is receiving is just overwhelming.

I am glad that the first look is being received so well. Can’t wait for the audience to see the full movie."

The movie had its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival and went on to win hearts around the world like - Festival du film d'Asie du Sud Paris, New York City South Asian Film Festival, Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Shanghai International Film Festival, as well as the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, where the film received a standing ovation.

Kaamyaab which is slated to release on March 6th 2020, is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma. The film is a Drishyam Films production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment.

The movie is the debut of the director Hardik Mehta who has also won a National Award for his short film ‘Amdavad Ma Famous.