  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sanjay Mishra says National Award should not be 'wasted'

Sanjay Mishra says National Award should not be 'wasted'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Jan 2020 20:06:05 IST

Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) If a National Award-winning movie is not shown to people across the country, then the award goes waste, feels actor Sanjay Mishra.

The veteran actor said this while speaking about his upcoming movie "Turtle", which has bagged the National Award this year for the Best Rajasthani Film.

The actor shared: "A National Award-winning film has to be showcased across India in order to make people aware. Otherwise it becomes a wastage."

Mishra further suggested that the film, which deals with the grassroot problem of water crisis in the villages of Rajasthan, should be screened for school students.

He said: "The government should showcase this film across India. Since this film is based on global warming, it should be showcased in all schools. Also, a one-rupee ticket should be charged from all kids in schools so that the producer can feel motivated since he has made a film on a very important issue."

--IANS

abh/vnc

NewsTiger Shroff's latest picture from the sets of Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff's latest picture from the sets of Baaghi 3

NewsMahesh Babu is receiving a lot of love for the trailer of his upcoming next!

Mahesh Babu is receiving a lot of love for the trailer of his upcoming next!

NewsBigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla notices love bite on Mahira Sharma's neck

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla notices love bite on Mahira Sharma's neck

NewsMelissa McCarthy to collaborate with Nicole Kidman

Melissa McCarthy to collaborate with Nicole Kidman

NewsAkshay Kumar lands in trouble over his latest commercial

Akshay Kumar lands in trouble over his latest commercial

NewsFirst Look Poster Out: Nidaan Starring Gireesh Sahdev and Krunali Madke

First Look Poster Out: Nidaan Starring Gireesh Sahdev and Krunali Madke

NewsTiger Shroff's latest picture from the sets of Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff's latest picture from the sets of Baaghi 3

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of SUPERSTAR by Neha Kakkar and Vibhor Parashar

Song Lyrics of SUPERSTAR by Neha Kakkar and Vibhor Parashar

NewsMahesh Babu is receiving a lot of love for the trailer of his upcoming next!

Mahesh Babu is receiving a lot of love for the trailer of his upcoming next!