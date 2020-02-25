  1. Home
  Sanjay Suri to release Oscar-nominated 'Les Miserables' in India

Sanjay Suri to release Oscar-nominated 'Les Miserables' in India

25 Feb 2020

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) After the release of the international films "Shoplifters", and "Ash Is the Purest White", actor Sanjay Suri is now all set to bring the Oscar-nominated drama "Les Miserables" to India on March 13.

"Watching Ladj Ly's 'Les Miserables' was an experience that stayed with me beyond the theatres. A palpable, energetic, stylish, gritty, relevant and effective piece of Cinema that engages you beyond and more. Continuing our journey after 'Shoplifters' I am happy to release 'Les Miserables' in India with my associates. A film not to be missed by us Indians, it will touch a chord that perhaps already exists," Sanjay said.

The French film was nominated for Best International Feature Film at the 2020 Academy Awards. It also picked up the Prix du Jury at Cannes last year.

"Les Miserables" was inspired by the 2005 French riots.

