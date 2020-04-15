  1. Home
  2. Feature
  3. Sanjivani: Relive Dr.Sid & Dr.Ishani's romantic moments

Sanjivani: Relive Dr.Sid & Dr.Ishani's romantic moments

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 15 Apr 2020 15:00:33 IST

Sanjivani 2 is amongst the most loved shows of Star plus. Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna played the role of Dr.Ishani and Dr. Sid. Their sizzling chemistry was loved by the audience. It was one of the best shows. Sanjivani Fans truly miss their favourite doctors on-screen.

Also Read: Sanjivani: Surbhi Chandna shares happy memories from her last day of shoot

Sanjivani is a reboot of the old Hospital romance TV serial with the same name from the year 2002. The storyline of the serial revolves around Dr Ishani Arora and Dr Siddhant Mathur, two opposite personalities, who are trying to deal with their uncontrollable attraction towards each other. The show started airing on Star Plus from August 12, 2019. 

Here are some videos of Dr.Sid and Dr.Ishani’s romantic moments below:

That Dil Moment

Dr.Sid and Dr.Ishani's dance chemistry will blow your mind.

That dreamy romantic dance

"Ohh God kahi tumhe mujhse pyaar toh nahi hua" the way Dr. Sid says Dr. Ishani and Dr. Ishani is speechless.

Dr. Sid finally confesses his love to Dr.Ishani and says " I love you Ishani"

Related Topics

FeatureJacqueline Fernandez's songs on top of our playlists!

Jacqueline Fernandez's songs on top of our playlists!

FeatureVijayendrea Kumeria, Jasmine Bhasin, Shivin Narang and other TV celebs urge to keep busy and stay put

Vijayendrea Kumeria, Jasmine Bhasin, Shivin Narang and other TV celebs urge to keep busy and stay put

FeatureThis lockdown ALTBalaji guides you to some ALTernative life lessons

This lockdown ALTBalaji guides you to some ALTernative life lessons

FeatureRecollect 'Balika Vadhu' serial songs and memories

Recollect 'Balika Vadhu' serial songs and memories

FeatureWatch Farhan Akhtar films during this quarantine that completely captivated our hearts

Watch Farhan Akhtar films during this quarantine that completely captivated our hearts

FeatureHappy Baisakhi 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn wishes fans on Baisakhi

Happy Baisakhi 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn wishes fans on Baisakhi

NewsDisha Patani is the fittest actress of Bollywood. Here's proof!

Disha Patani is the fittest actress of Bollywood. Here's proof!

FeatureAll these actors of Ramayana have passed away

All these actors of Ramayana have passed away

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight' (The Lion King)

Song Lyrics of 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight' (The Lion King)