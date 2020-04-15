Sanjivani: Relive Dr.Sid & Dr.Ishani's romantic moments

Sanjivani 2 is amongst the most loved shows of Star plus. Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna played the role of Dr.Ishani and Dr. Sid. Their sizzling chemistry was loved by the audience. It was one of the best shows. Sanjivani Fans truly miss their favourite doctors on-screen.

Sanjivani is a reboot of the old Hospital romance TV serial with the same name from the year 2002. The storyline of the serial revolves around Dr Ishani Arora and Dr Siddhant Mathur, two opposite personalities, who are trying to deal with their uncontrollable attraction towards each other. The show started airing on Star Plus from August 12, 2019.

Here are some videos of Dr.Sid and Dr.Ishani’s romantic moments below:

That Dil Moment

Dr.Sid and Dr.Ishani's dance chemistry will blow your mind.

That dreamy romantic dance

"Ohh God kahi tumhe mujhse pyaar toh nahi hua" the way Dr. Sid says Dr. Ishani and Dr. Ishani is speechless.

Dr. Sid finally confesses his love to Dr.Ishani and says " I love you Ishani"