  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Lifestyle
  3. Surbhi Chandna flaunts her high slit dresses in style

Surbhi Chandna flaunts her high slit dresses in style

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 23 Jan 2020 11:15:28 IST

Television’s favourite doctor Surbhi Chandna aka Dr. Ishani is known for her unique fashion statement. Style is becoming a passion and a way of popularity among the actresses of Indian Television.

Surbhi Chandna is one of the top actresses of Indian Television and her fans are crazy for her unique fashion style.

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna's Kala Chashma swag

Surbhi looks gorgeous not only in her sexy looks but also her chirpy bubbly attitude. She is seen to be a complete stunner in fashion. She looks super in every attire she wears right from ethnic to western, she is born beauty with a perfect dressing talent in her.

It takes a fashion boss to rock a thigh-high slit with confidence when hoards of paparazzi are ready and waiting for a gust of wind to show your bits. Surbhi Chandna nailed the high slit dresses in style.

Check out Surbhi Chandna’s high slit dresses below:

Surbhi Chandna looks gorgeous in dark green top and black printed high slit skirt paired with white heels.

Surbhi shines in gold as she flaunts her high slit dress.

Surbhi looks spuer stylish in this high slit dress.

Surbhi is a vision in white wearing a white high slit dress paired with golden glittered cape.

Surbhi looks red hot in this red alert dress.

Related Topics

Fashion & LifestyleAlaya F is the latest 'fashionista' on the block

Alaya F is the latest 'fashionista' on the block

Fashion & LifestyleDeepika Padukone is a boss babe in a black pantsuit

Deepika Padukone is a boss babe in a black pantsuit

Fashion & LifestyleAlia Bhatt chosen as brand ambassador for Ayurveda-based brand

Alia Bhatt chosen as brand ambassador for Ayurveda-based brand

Fashion & LifestyleLiam Hemsworth spotted in casual wear post lunch with mom

Liam Hemsworth spotted in casual wear post lunch with mom

Fashion & LifestyleShraddha Kapoor's chic hairdos that will steal your hearts

Shraddha Kapoor's chic hairdos that will steal your hearts

Fashion & LifestyleShrenu Parikh flaunts her headband style

Shrenu Parikh flaunts her headband style

NewsDemi Lovato's Grammy Awards performance to feature one special song

Demi Lovato's Grammy Awards performance to feature one special song

NewsDance Plus 5: Shah Rukh Khan stunned by this act

Dance Plus 5: Shah Rukh Khan stunned by this act

NewsAriana Grande shares a Grammy's rehearsal pic with BTS

Ariana Grande shares a Grammy's rehearsal pic with BTS