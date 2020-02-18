Surbhi Chandna flaunts her 'Mahashivratri' outfit

Surbhi Chandna is presently seen as Dr. Ishani in Star Plus' popular medical-drama show Sanjivani. The show is getting a great response from the viewers ever since its first episode. Also, Surbhi and Namit Khanna's fresh new jodi has been loved by the audiences.

Also there are reports of the show going off air next month. Producer Siddharth P Malhotra confirmed the news on Twitter by tweeting, “Happy Valentine’s Day :) one journey comes to an end #Sanjivani next month comes to a closure & another begins today #PawanAndPooja a show very dear to my heart created by me & #shaadali with wonderful actors & team is live today on MXPlayer produced by #alchemyfilmspvtltd”

Surbhi Chandna shared a series of photos and captioned, “Ishani is #shivratri ready in this turquoise short kurti along with this printed velvet palazzos #fashionista #fashionlookbook #stylefiles#sanjivani”

Surbhi is seen wearing a turquoise kurti and printed velvet palazzos. She is always fashionable and always flaunts her fashionable look for her fans. Surbhi is all decked up for the upcoming Mahashivratir sequence in the show.

She looks pretty gorgeous in her minimal makeup look. We are drooling over Surbhi’s desi vibes.

Check out Surbhi Chandna’s Mahashivratri outfit below: