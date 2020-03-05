  1. Home
Sanjivani: Surbhi Chandna is Holi ready in a white attire

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 05 Mar 2020 12:02:22 IST

Television’s hottest doctor Surbhi Chandna aka Dr. Ishani is all set for the upcoming track of Sanjivani. The special episode for Holi.  As Holi is round the corner everyone is in the mood and our doctors of Sanjivani are in the mood for it.

Surbhi Chandna too is a bubbly actress and is super excited for Holi's episode.

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor and others wearing pink lehenga which is the new 'Bride' color

Surbhi Chandna shared a series of photos and captioned, “Holi Ready #sanjivani #drishani #holicelebrations”

Surbhi Chandna is seen wearing a white dress and is Holi ready. She is totally a vision in white. She paired a white lehenga-choli with a worked up dupatta with additional green, and we think that is just the right kind of look to keep the look right.

Her fashion quotient continues to get better, Surbhi’s stint in Sanjivani has been all about simpler and yet chic version of outfits.

Check out Surbhi Chandna’s photos below:

