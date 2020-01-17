Television’s hottest doctor Surbhi Chandna is raising the temperature with her unique fashion style. Surbhi Chandna showing how to slay in a lehenga and you cant take your eyes off her.

Surbhi Chandna shared a series of photos on her Instagram wearing a red bridal attire but the twist in the lehenga she paired jeans with a red bridal lehenga and pink dupatta. She is also seen wearing a matching heavy jewellery.

She shared her bridal avatar for her upcoming track on Sanjivani. She also shared closeup pictures from the shoot wearing a kala chashma and nailing the bridal look.

Check out Surbhi Chandna’s swag wali dulhan look below:

Surbhi Chandna captioned, "This is how i shoot my close-ups when the Lehanga is bada mehanga 😛"

Surbhi Chandna’s Kala Chashma Swag