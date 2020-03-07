  1. Home
Shweta Ghadashi | 07 Mar 2020

Television's most loved show Sanjivani is going off-air. Fans of Surbhi Chandna are not happy with this. But Surbhi Chandna has shared her happy memories from the sets for her fans.

She recently saw her last day on the sets of the show Sanjivani. The actor shared some lovely videos with the crew members of the show.

Also Read: Sanjivani: Surbhi Chandna is Holi ready in a white attire

It was truly a sweet gesture of Surbhi Chandna to appreciate the hard work of the crew members of the show on her last day on the sets.

Surbhi Chandna can also be seen looking beautiful in the videos as she is all dolled up in bridal attire.

Check out the lovely videos below from her last day of the shoot:

Gaurav Chopra and Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna with Abhijat Das.

All in one frame the last day of the shoot.

Surbhi Chandna's wink-wink video is too cute to handle.

Surbhi Chandna and Rohit Roy.

The party video from the sets.

Siddharth Malhotra shared photos and captioned, "It’s a wrap for a show that we will look back as a team with happy memories always..bonds for life yet again  @SurbhiChandna @namitter29 @gauravchopraa @rohitroy500 we missed u @Mohnish_Bahl and all who couldn’t make it last night 🤗🤗"

