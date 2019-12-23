  1. Home
Sanya Malhotra gets nostalgic as 'Dangal' clocks 3 years (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Dec 2019 14:24:07 IST

Actress Sanya Malhotra is super nostalgic as her debut film "Dangal" completed three years on Monday since its release.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, "Dangal" is a fictionalised tale based on the lives of wrestler -- Mahavir Singh Phogat and his famed daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat.

The film features superstar Aamir Khan in the role of an ambitious father, who, after failing to fulfil his dreams, aspires to achieve his vision of winning a gold medal for his country in an international arena through his progeny. It also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead role.

Reminiscing about the film's journey, Sanya took to Instagram and shared a few stills from the movie.

"The journey that started 3 years back #3yearsofDangal," Sanya catpioned one of the images.

Sanya will next be seen in "Shakuntala Devi".

