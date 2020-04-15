Sanya Malhotra is an actress who has charmed the audiences with her mesmerizing acting skills and her solid delivery of characters on the big screen. The actress really gives it her all and brings life to different types of characters on-screen. She has gained immense popularity for the roles she has played.

The actress' fan following spans across the nation. She has won and captivated the hearts of many and has gained humongous popularity, especially among the youth. If one is to take to her social media, one will find that she has a jaw-dropping number followers.

Due to such a vast fan following, she is the leading face for many brands. The brands include an international chocolate company, a popular chewing gum company, one of India's the most popular noodle company and a leading skin care brand. Most of the brands resonate with the youth, making Sanya the perfect choice for promoting their products.

Sanya Malhotra was the most crucial element of her debut film Dangal and played a really thunderous part of a professional wrestler. Her bold role really resonated with the youth and she instantaneously, became one of their favorites and her social media is a proof of that.

On the work forefront, the actress has a marvelous set of characters she is going to get to the big screens soon. Sanya’s upcoming projects include 'Shakuntala Devi' where Sanya will be playing Anupama Banerjee while sharing the screen with Vidya Balan, Guneet Monga’s Pagglait and Anurag Basu’s Ludo.