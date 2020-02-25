  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sanya Malhotra's big surpise: Daniel Radcliffe wishes her 'happy birthday'!

Sanya Malhotra's big surpise: Daniel Radcliffe wishes her 'happy birthday'!

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Feb 2020 16:20:10 IST

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra was in for the surprise of her life when she got a birthday wish from Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe!

Sanya, who turned 28 on Tuesday, took to Instagram stories to share the video that has Radcliffe wishing her.

The seemingly impossible incident, it seems, happened thanks to Sanya's close friend Junaid Hussain Nahvi.

Junaid is a London-based LSE lawyer, and it looks like he made just the right argument to convince Radcliffe to wish his big fan Sanya.

"Hi there, I am here with Junaid. Hello, Sanya, happy birthday! Wherever you are, I hope you're having a great day!" Radcliffe says in the video.

Sanya shared the video on Instagram, along with a Rubeus Hagrid gif clapping.

Radcliffe shot to global fame essaying Harry Potter through eight films of the fantasy drama franchise based on author JK Rowling's bestsellers. Beyond the blockbuster series, he has also starred in films such as "December Boys" and "The Woman In Black".

On the acting front, Sanya will next be seen on the big screen in the crime drama anthology "Ludo".

--IANS

dc/vnc/bg

NewsKajol gives selfie lessons to hubby Ajay Devgn

Kajol gives selfie lessons to hubby Ajay Devgn

NewsSuperstar Mahesh Babu and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh are shooting together

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh are shooting together

NewsShehnaaz Gill: 'Balle Balle to genes mein hai'

Shehnaaz Gill: 'Balle Balle to genes mein hai'

NewsIrrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal give sibling rivalry a delightful touch in 'Angrezi Medium'

Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal give sibling rivalry a delightful touch in 'Angrezi Medium'

NewsScarlett Johansson, Chris Evans to reunite for upcoming horror film

Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans to reunite for upcoming horror film

NewsKatie Holmes experiences the fright of her life in her forthcoming film Brahms: The Boy II

Katie Holmes experiences the fright of her life in her forthcoming film Brahms: The Boy II

NewsIshaan Khatter stirs a storm on stage for the curtain raiser of Miss Diva 2020!

Ishaan Khatter stirs a storm on stage for the curtain raiser of Miss Diva 2020!

Movie ReviewHunters Web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Hunters Web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Second Emotion' by Justin Bieber feat. Travis Scott

Song Lyrics of 'Second Emotion' by Justin Bieber feat. Travis Scott